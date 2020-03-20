Ceramic Tiles Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Size, Share and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Ceramic Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value to reach US$ 115 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2025. Ceramic tiles are thin slabs that are manufactured using clay, sand, quartz and water. These tiles are durable, offer resistance against high temperature and can withstand exposure to various chemicals. Moreover, as they are lightweight and have anti-skid and anti-bacterial properties, these tiles have gained immense traction around the world.

Interested in purchasing a report on the global ceramic tiles market, visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Trends

Ceramic tiles are presently available in numerous glaze options and styles, which range from conventional to modern designs. As consumers nowadays are seeking stylish and affordable flooring options, the demand for ceramic tiles is rising across the globe. Apart from this, prominent players operating in the industry are focusing on utilizing technologically advanced production methods to reduce the emission of carbon and other greenhouse gases. In line with this, the advent of new techniques, such as the incorporation of spray drying of clay, pressing and firing of tiles, and specialized equipment for selection, manipulation and control, have enhanced the manufacturing of ceramic tiles in different shapes, sizes, and textures.

Browse related reports:

Ceiling Tiles Market

Particle Board Market

Market Segmentation

Performance of Key Regions

China

Brazil

India

Vietnam

Indonesia

Others

Market Breakup by Type

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Replacement Applications

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK), The Siam Cement PCL (BKK: SCC), Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV (BMV: LAMOSA), RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, and Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group