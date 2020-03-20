Ceramic Tiles Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Size, Share and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Ceramic Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value to reach US$ 115 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2025. Ceramic tiles are thin slabs that are manufactured using clay, sand, quartz and water. These tiles are durable, offer resistance against high temperature and can withstand exposure to various chemicals. Moreover, as they are lightweight and have anti-skid and anti-bacterial properties, these tiles have gained immense traction around the world.
Interested in purchasing a report on the global ceramic tiles market, visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant
Global Ceramic Tiles Market Trends
Ceramic tiles are presently available in numerous glaze options and styles, which range from conventional to modern designs. As consumers nowadays are seeking stylish and affordable flooring options, the demand for ceramic tiles is rising across the globe. Apart from this, prominent players operating in the industry are focusing on utilizing technologically advanced production methods to reduce the emission of carbon and other greenhouse gases. In line with this, the advent of new techniques, such as the incorporation of spray drying of clay, pressing and firing of tiles, and specialized equipment for selection, manipulation and control, have enhanced the manufacturing of ceramic tiles in different shapes, sizes, and textures.
Browse related reports:
Market Segmentation
Performance of Key Regions
China
Brazil
India
Vietnam
Indonesia
Others
Market Breakup by Type
Floor Tiles
Wall Tiles
Others
Market Breakup by Application
Residential Applications
Commercial Applications
Replacement Applications
Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK), The Siam Cement PCL (BKK: SCC), Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV (BMV: LAMOSA), RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, and Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda
Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group