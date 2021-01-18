Ceramic Nanocomposites Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Ceramic Nanocomposites Market

Key players operating in the global ceramic nanocomposites market are increasingly exporting their products to generate revenue. However, challenges, such as increase in bargaining power of buyers and emphasis on high-quality products at low costs, are leading to significant changes in the supply chain of the global ceramic nanocomposites market.

Polymer-ceramic Composites Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of product, the polymer-ceramic composites segment constituted a major share of the global ceramic nanocomposites market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as polymer-ceramic composites offer excellent physical properties. These include high strength-to-weight ratio, chemical stability, hardness, non-catastrophic failure and light weight.

Polymer–ceramic composite is known as ionically conducting solid material derived from a polymer and a ceramic phase

High Cost of Ceramic Nanocomposites to Hamper Market

Ceramic nanocomposites require machining to obtain a specific component shape and size before its usage in end-use industries. This entails high capital cost. This factor is hampering the global ceramic nanocomposites market.

Unavailability of any data on machinability of ceramic composites is another factor restraining market growth. Machining costs of ceramic nanocomposites should decline with increase in volume. Innovation allows costs to decrease further. Thus, high machining cost is hampering the global ceramic nanocomposites market.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Ceramic Nanocomposites Market

In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global ceramic nanocomposites market in 2018. The region is likely to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, and rise in demand for ceramic nanocomposites in energy storage & power generation sectors in the region.

China is a rapidly expanding market for ceramic nanocomposites in Asia Pacific, owing to the growth of various industries, such as electronic and energy, in the country. China is a major hub for healthcare products that employ ceramic nanocomposites, as ceramic nanocomposites offer superior properties over metals and alloys.

The Europe ceramic nanocomposites market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is an attractive market for ceramic nanocomposites due to rise in industrial automation and technological reforms in the region. Some of the important automotive production companies in Western Europe are driving the market in the region.

The ceramic nanocomposites market in North America is anticipated to experience sluggish growth during the forecast period due to the sluggish expansion of industries, such as energy, in the region. The ceramic nanocomposites market in North America is driven by high demand for these ceramics in wind energy, transportation, and power generation sectors. Ceramic nanocomposites is replacing traditional materials, such as metals, due to rise in demand for lightweight and composites materials.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Key players operating in the global ceramic nanocomposites market include:

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Cyclics Corporation

DSM

Elementis Specialties Inc.

eSpin Technologies Inc.

DuPont

Foster Corporation

Powdermet Inc.

Inframat Corporation

Zyvex Technologies

Global Ceramic Nanocomposites Market: Research Scope

Global Ceramic Nanocomposites Market, by Product

Polymer-ceramic Composites

Ceramic-ceramic composites

Others

Global Ceramic Nanocomposites Market, by Application

Power Generation

Energy Storage

Biomedical

Tissue Engineering

Others

Global Ceramic Nanocomposites Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

