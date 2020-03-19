Ceramic Inks Market 2020: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2024

The Ceramic Inks Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

– Increasing demand for decorative glass and tiles is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– High-cost involvement in shifting of analog technology to digital technology is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Technological advancements in digital printing methods is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586125

Key Market Trends

Ceramic Tiles is the Fastest Growing Segment

– The fastest growing application of the ceramic inks market is ceramic tiles. There is a need to improve the aesthetics of buildings to address the functional requirement of the customers.

– Ceramic tiles have become the most popular materials that are being used, owing to properties, such as high durability, resistance to wear, color permanence, etc.

– They also provide floral pattern, metallic view, photographic image production, and other artistic effects. These ceramic tiles have gained huge demand in the market, especially in the developing economies with the changing lifestyle trend and increasing income of the population. As a result of this, consumers are preferring ceramic tiles over other flooring and wall decorations’ options.

– This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ceramic inks over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Lead the Ceramic Inks Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing usage in major developing countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia.

– China’s massive construction sector has generated significant demand for the use of ceramic inks. The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction to be over 7% higher in 2019 than the previous year.

– To construct more affordable flats and housing for all, ceramic inks are extensively used.

– The food printing sector in India possess large market, which involves packaging for storage and transportation of food. Ceramic inks are being widely used on food containers printing, glass printing, etc.

– Hence, with the increasing demand from the various application segments, ceramic inks market is expected to grow at higher rate in the region, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The ceramic inks market is fragmented. Key players in the ceramic inks market include Ferro Corporation, FRITTA, Colorobbia Italia SpA, and Kao Chimigraf.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586125

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155