Ceramic Adhesives Market Comprehensive Survey 2027 – H.B Fuller, Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bostik, Mapei Spa, Norcros Plc

Ceramic adhesives are widely available in one or two-part systems and have a similar physical form as organic adhesives. Ceramic adhesives are widely being used in flooring, roofing, and wall covering applications in the building and construction industry. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global ceramic adhesives market. The growth of the ceramic adhesives market in this region is primarily attributed to a large consumer base present in the region and high awareness about the benefits of ceramic adhesives among the users. A large base of the population in the Asia Pacific region has been a contributing factor for the increasing demand for not only residential but also commercial construction in the region. Ceramic adhesives are based on inorganic binders like metal phosphates and alkali silicates, with alumina, silica, carbon, zirconia powder filler, and magnesia. The key players operating in the global ceramic adhesives market are 3M, HB Fuller, Ardex Group, and among other players.

Company Profiles:

HenKEL AG & Company, KGAA

3M

H.B Fuller

Ardex Group

Group BASF SE

Bostik

Mapei Spa

Norcros Plc

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

