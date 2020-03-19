Cephalosporin Market Worth US$ 13.3 Billion by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cephalosporin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global cephalosporin market size reached US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. Cephalosporins refer to antibiotics that are utilized to treat a wide array of bacterial infections. They belong to a class known as beta-lactams, which work in a similar way to penicillin. Depending upon the type of infection, the route of administration of these antibiotics varies from oral to intravenous use. There are five generations of cephalosporins available which are distinguished on the basis of their antibacterial spectrum. These drugs are extensively utilized by healthcare professionals for the treatment of gonorrhea, meningitis, sinusitis, urinary tract infection, skin infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, kidney infections, bone infections and epididymo-orchitis, owing to their safe nature, enhanced efficacy and low toxicity.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cephalosporin-market/requestsample

Global Cephalosporin Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the incidences of infectious diseases. Apart from this, the rise in air and water pollution levels has resulted in the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Consequently, the demand for antibiotics is bolstering, which in turn is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, significant investments in research and development (R&D) in the field of antibiotics is expected to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and several breakthroughs in the medical industry are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, improvements in genetic engineering have enabled the development of an effective pathway toward the 7-amino-desacetoxycephalosporanic acid (7-ADCA) structure within the producing organism. Since semisynthetic cephalosporins are made from 7-ADCA, the discovery of this bioprocess is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cephalosporin-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Generation:

1. First Generation

2. Second Generation

3. Third Generation

4. Fourth Generation

5. Fifth Generation

On the basis of the generation, the market has been divided into first, second, third, fourth and fifth generations.

Market Breakup by Route of Administration:

1. Injection

2. Oral

Based on the route of administration, the market has been bifurcated into injection and oral.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Respiratory Tract

2. Skin Infection

3. Ear Infection

4. Urinary Tract Infection

5. Sexually Transmitted Infection

6. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been categorized into respiratory tract, skin infection, ear infection, urinary tract infection, sexually transmitted infection and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the players operating in the market include Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lupin Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Groupe Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group