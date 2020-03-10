Centrifugal Pumps Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2027

The “Centrifugal Pumps Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

The worldwide Centrifugal Pumps market is an enlarging field for top market players,

segmented as follows:

Single-stage pump

Multi-stage pump

Axial & Mixed Flow pump

Submersible Pump

Sealless & Circulator pump

On the basis of capacity type, the pump type is further sub-segmented on the basis of horsepower capacity (HP) as follows:

Small Pump

Medium Pump

Large Pump

On the basis of end use, the global centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Industrial

Agricultural

Domestic

The industrial segment is further sub-segmented

Chemical

Water & wastewater treatment

Power

Oil & gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages

Others (Mining, Ore processing, Pulp and Paper)

Globally, the centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global centrifugal pump market report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, pricing analysis for centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity among various regions, and consumption trends and analysis by product type, capacity, end use industries and region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global centrifugal pump market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various product type, pump capacity, end use, region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume data (‘000 units), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, end user survey and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type, pump capacity, end use and regional/country level analysis and pricing analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2014 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015 and 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2025.

To calculate the market size, the report considers weighted average price of centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity, across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume (in ‘000 units) of the global centrifugal pump market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of the regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts in the field of centrifugal pumps. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the centrifugal pump market structure and landscape with company market share is included to provide report audience with a dashboard view of the companies’ presence in the centrifugal pump market and their key strategies. Some of the major market players featured in the section include:

ITT Corporation

KSB AG

Flowserve Corp

Sulzer AG

Ebara Corporation

Grundfos

Weir Group Plc.

Wilo SE

Xylem Inc.

Ruhrpumpen Group

Vertiflow Pump Company

