Centrifugal Pumps Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2026

Assessment of the Global Centrifugal Pumps Market

The recent study on the Centrifugal Pumps market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Centrifugal Pumps market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Centrifugal Pumps market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Centrifugal Pumps market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Centrifugal Pumps market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Centrifugal Pumps market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Centrifugal Pumps market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Centrifugal Pumps market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Centrifugal Pumps across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

Single-stage pump

Multi-stage pump

Axial & Mixed Flow pump

Submersible Pump

Sealless & Circulator pump

On the basis of capacity type, the pump type is further sub-segmented on the basis of horsepower capacity (HP) as follows:

Small Pump

Medium Pump

Large Pump

On the basis of end use, the global centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Industrial

Agricultural

Domestic

The industrial segment is further sub-segmented

Chemical

Water & wastewater treatment

Power

Oil & gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages

Others (Mining, Ore processing, Pulp and Paper)

Globally, the centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global centrifugal pump market report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, pricing analysis for centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity among various regions, and consumption trends and analysis by product type, capacity, end use industries and region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global centrifugal pump market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various product type, pump capacity, end use, region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume data (‘000 units), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, end user survey and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type, pump capacity, end use and regional/country level analysis and pricing analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2014 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015 and 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2025.

To calculate the market size, the report considers weighted average price of centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity, across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume (in ‘000 units) of the global centrifugal pump market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of the regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts in the field of centrifugal pumps. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the centrifugal pump market structure and landscape with company market share is included to provide report audience with a dashboard view of the companies’ presence in the centrifugal pump market and their key strategies. Some of the major market players featured in the section include:

ITT Corporation

KSB AG

Flowserve Corp

Sulzer AG

Ebara Corporation

Grundfos

Weir Group Plc.

Wilo SE

Xylem Inc.

Ruhrpumpen Group

Vertiflow Pump Company

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Centrifugal Pumps market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Centrifugal Pumps market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Centrifugal Pumps market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Centrifugal Pumps market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Centrifugal Pumps market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Centrifugal Pumps market establish their foothold in the current Centrifugal Pumps market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Centrifugal Pumps market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Centrifugal Pumps market solidify their position in the Centrifugal Pumps market?

