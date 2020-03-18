Cement Mixer Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Cement Mixer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2020-2025. A cement mixer is a motor-driven machine with a large revolving drum that mixes cement, sand, gravel and water to form concrete. It enables the homogenous and consistent blending of cement with other materials and minimizes the overall time and health risks involved in the manual process of cement mixing. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications in the construction of residential buildings, offices, parking spaces, transportation terminals, bridges, retail centers, mills and warehouses.

Global Cement Mixer Market Trends

The thriving construction industry is the primary factor driving the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the introduction of variants with shorter mixing duration and consistent homogeneity, have spurred the product demand across the world. Furthermore, the rapid digitalization in the construction sector incorporating digital sensors, smart machines and platforms such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) in cement mixers, is expected to fuel the growth of the global cement mixer market in the upcoming years. According to IMARC Group, the market is expected to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2020-2025.

Cement Mixer Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

Diesel Mixer

Twin Shaft Mixer

Tilting Mixer

Non-Tilting Mixer

Market Breakup by End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Liebherr-International AG, SANY GROUP (SHA: 600031), Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd. (HKG: 3808), Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co., Ltd., Lino Sella World, Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SHE: 000680), Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., etc.

