Cement Market Growth, Trends, Business Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The global green cement market was valued at US$ 15,552.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42,731.2 Mn by 2025. This research report provides insights into the global green cement market. This report summarizes the results of the assessment carried out by The Insight Partners in the green cement market globally. Green cement market is gaining significant penetration among the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors across the globe. The replacement of ordinary Portland cement is increasing at a rapid rate, propelling the demand for green cement. The green cement market has been segmented on basis of types, end users, and geographies. The different types of green cement are fly ash cement, slag cement, recycled aggregate cement, and others. The end users segment consists of commercial sector, residential sector, and industrial sector.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V., China National Building Material Co., Ltd., China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, LAFARGEHOLCIM Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, Votorantim Cimentos, Ecocem, and Taiheiyo Cement Corporation among others.

The green cement market research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the green cement market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The green cement market study also provides market insights and analysis of the green cement market, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

Cement is the primary material for concrete and it is an essential element for the construction sector and infrastructural projects. However, the process for the production of cement is the major concern for carbon dioxide pollution and other harmful air pollutants. Thus, green cement is the key material for this problem which is manufactured using the carbon-negative manufacturing process. This factor is catalyzing the growth of green cement market. It is also considered as an eco-friendly solution for buildings and construction which can reduce CO2 emission by 40% compared to traditional cement.

The eco-friendly nature of green cement is influencing the end users to adopt, thereby, fuelling the green cement market growth. Globally, there is a steady growth in the demand for cement owing to the government initiatives for affordable housing, low-interest rates for home loans, and the global rise in infrastructure spending. Also, growth in population and multifamily housing projects in developing regions is also supporting the growth of the construction industry.The global green cement market is witnessing an exponential growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of raw materials being carried out by the market players. Another factor boasting the market growth in the current scenario is the initiatives undertaken by various governments of developed countries as well as developing economies.

The market for green cement consists of large and well-established players as well as tier-2 and tier-3 companies across the globe, which invests huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced cementitious product to their customers. In addition, the infrastructure / construction industry across the globe is experiencing significant growth rate attributing to the demand from the mass.

Parallel to this, the global infrastructure industry is experiencing a substantial demand to reduce the usage of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), which emits enormous amount of toxic CO2 gases. Owing to this factors, the players operating in the cement industry are shifting their focus towards eco-friendly raw materials such as fly ash, slag, recycled aggregates, and silica fumes, and burnt clay among others to mix them with lime and other solutions to prepare cement. These cementitious products emit much less CO2 as compared to Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC).

