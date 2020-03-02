Cement Boards Market 2020 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Key Companies, Current Status, Regional Analysis, Financial Plans and Trends by Forecast to 2026

The cement board is a combination of cement and reinforcing fibers formed into thick sheets that are typically used as a tile backing board. Cement boards are the perfect substitute for wood, offering a greater level of durability and versatility, with superior features. The key features of these cement board are dimensionally stable, high sound insulation, high thermal insulation, fire resistant and environment friendly. Cement board is used anywhere tile is installed to add strength to the supporting structure. It can be used in exteriors or interiors and can be attached to both wood and steel studs.

The global cement boards market is segmented on the basis of type into fiber cement board, wood based cement board, cement bonded particle board, and other types. On the basis of application the market is segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, and other applications.

The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

HIL Limited

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Etex

Cembrit

Mahaphant Group

Soben International (Asia Pacific) Ltd.

SCG

SAINT – GOBAIN GYPROC INDIA LTD.

Fiber Cement Board

Wood Based Cement Board

Cement Bonded Particle Board

Others

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Others

