Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Price Analysis 2019-2025

The global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.
The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.
The Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.
The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.
key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.
Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.
In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Segments
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology
- Value Chain of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes
- North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- U.S. & Canada
- Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The market report on the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market addresses some important questions such as:
- Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market?
- In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales?
- How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market growth?
- Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market?
Crucial data enclosed in the report:
- Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market
- Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players
- Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market
- Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players
- Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities
