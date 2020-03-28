Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Price Analysis 2019-2025

The global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy.

The Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region.

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

