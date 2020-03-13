Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2026

The research report on Cellular Machine-to-Machine market offers a complete analysis on the study of Cellular Machine-to-Machine industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Cellular Machine-to-Machine market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Cellular Machine-to-Machine market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Cellular Machine-to-Machine report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.

This report focuses on the global Cellular Machine-to-Machine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular Machine-to-Machine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cinterion

Huawei

iWOW Technology

Novatel Wireless

Sagemcom

Sierra Wireless

SIMcom Wireless Solutions

Telit Communications

u-blox

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Gemalto

Intel

Texas Instruments

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Jasper Technologies

Sprint Corporation

Telefonica

Kore Wireless Group

Verizon Communication

Vodafone Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Second-Generation (2G)

Third-Generation (3G)

Fourth-Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Consumer Electronic

Security & Surveillance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellular Machine-to-Machine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellular Machine-to-Machine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular Machine-to-Machine are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular Machine-to-Machine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Second-Generation (2G)

1.4.3 Third-Generation (3G)

1.4.4 Fourth-Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Utilities

1.5.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Consumer Electronic

1.5.7 Security & Surveillance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cellular Machine-to-Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cellular Machine-to-Machine Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cellular Machine-to-Machine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Cellular Machine-to-Machine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cellular Machine-to-Machine Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Cellular Machine-to-Machine Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Cellular Machine-to-Machine Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Cellular Machine-to-Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cinterion

13.1.1 Cinterion Company Details

13.1.2 Cinterion Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Cinterion Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.1.4 Cinterion Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cinterion Recent Development

13.2 Huawei

13.2.1 Huawei Company Details

13.2.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Huawei Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.2.4 Huawei Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.3 iWOW Technology

13.3.1 iWOW Technology Company Details

13.3.2 iWOW Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 iWOW Technology Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.3.4 iWOW Technology Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 iWOW Technology Recent Development

13.4 Novatel Wireless

13.4.1 Novatel Wireless Company Details

13.4.2 Novatel Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Novatel Wireless Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.4.4 Novatel Wireless Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Novatel Wireless Recent Development

13.5 Sagemcom

13.5.1 Sagemcom Company Details

13.5.2 Sagemcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Sagemcom Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.5.4 Sagemcom Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Sagemcom Recent Development

13.6 Sierra Wireless

13.6.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

13.6.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.6.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

13.7 SIMcom Wireless Solutions

13.7.1 SIMcom Wireless Solutions Company Details

13.7.2 SIMcom Wireless Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SIMcom Wireless Solutions Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.7.4 SIMcom Wireless Solutions Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SIMcom Wireless Solutions Recent Development

13.8 Telit Communications

13.8.1 Telit Communications Company Details

13.8.2 Telit Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Telit Communications Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.8.4 Telit Communications Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Telit Communications Recent Development

13.9 u-blox

13.9.1 u-blox Company Details

13.9.2 u-blox Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 u-blox Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.9.4 u-blox Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 u-blox Recent Development

13.10 AT&T

13.10.1 AT&T Company Details

13.10.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 AT&T Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

13.10.4 AT&T Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.11 Cisco Systems

10.11.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

10.11.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cisco Systems Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.11.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.12 Gemalto

10.12.1 Gemalto Company Details

10.12.2 Gemalto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Gemalto Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.12.4 Gemalto Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Gemalto Recent Development

13.13 Intel

10.13.1 Intel Company Details

10.13.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Intel Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.13.4 Intel Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Intel Recent Development

13.14 Texas Instruments

10.14.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

10.14.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Texas Instruments Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.14.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

13.15 China Mobile

10.15.1 China Mobile Company Details

10.15.2 China Mobile Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 China Mobile Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.15.4 China Mobile Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 China Mobile Recent Development

13.16 Deutsche Telekom

10.16.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details

10.16.2 Deutsche Telekom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Deutsche Telekom Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.16.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

13.17 Jasper Technologies

10.17.1 Jasper Technologies Company Details

10.17.2 Jasper Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Jasper Technologies Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.17.4 Jasper Technologies Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Jasper Technologies Recent Development

13.18 Sprint Corporation

10.18.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details

10.18.2 Sprint Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sprint Corporation Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.18.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development

13.19 Telefonica

10.19.1 Telefonica Company Details

10.19.2 Telefonica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Telefonica Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.19.4 Telefonica Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Telefonica Recent Development

13.20 Kore Wireless Group

10.20.1 Kore Wireless Group Company Details

10.20.2 Kore Wireless Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Kore Wireless Group Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.20.4 Kore Wireless Group Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Kore Wireless Group Recent Development

13.21 Verizon Communication

10.21.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

10.21.2 Verizon Communication Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Verizon Communication Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.21.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development

13.22 Vodafone Group

10.22.1 Vodafone Group Company Details

10.22.2 Vodafone Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Vodafone Group Cellular Machine-to-Machine Introduction

10.22.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in Cellular Machine-to-Machine Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Vodafone Group Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

