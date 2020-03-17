Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025

The size of the global M2M cellular value-added services (VAS) market was US $ 3,040 million and is expected to reach US $ 41,400 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.6% during the 2018-2025 period.

This report examines the size of the global M2M Cellular Value Added Services (VAS) market, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global Cellular M2M Value Added Services (VAS) market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

M2M value-added cellular services (VAS) are defined as the process of cellular value-added connectivity in separate SIM-enabled machines to provide connectivity across multiple wireless networks such as 2G, 3G and 4G / LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

AT&T

Sprint

Verizon

Vodafone

Amdocs

China Mobile

China Telecom

Digi International

Gemalto

KDDI

Numerex

Orange Business Services

Sierra Wireless

Rogers Communications

Tech Mahindra

Telefónica

Telenor

Telit

T-MOBILE USA

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

2G

3G

4G

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

automotive

Transport and logistics

Health

Energy and public services

Retail

Consumer electronics

The objectives of this report’s study are to:

Study and forecast the size of the M2M cellular value-added services (VAS) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the M2M cellular value-added services (VAS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

manufacturers of value-added services (VAS)

cellular M2M manufacturers of value-added services (VAS) cellular M2M distributors / traders / wholesalers

Value added services (VAS) cellular M2M manufacturers subcomponents

Industry Association Manufacturers in

downstream

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the M2M cellular value-added services (VAS) market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, condition and forecast of the global cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market 2025

Chapter One: Presentation of the M2M Cellular Value Added Services (VAS) Sector

1.1 Presentation of the M2M cellular value-added services (VAS) market

1.1.1 Scope of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global M2M cellular value-added services (VAS) market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 M2M cellular value-added services (VAS) market by type

1.3.1 2G

1.3.2 3G

1.3.3 4G

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Cellular M2M Value Added Services (VAS) Market by End User / Application

1.4.1 Automobile

1.4.2 Transport and logistics

1.4.3 Health

1.4.4 Energy and public services

1.4.5 Retail

1.4.6 Consumer electronics

Chapter Two: Player M2M Cellular Value-Added Services (VAS) Competition Analysis

2.1 Size of the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 AT&T

To continue…

