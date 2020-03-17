Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report examines the size of the global M2M cellular connections and services market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global M2M cellular connections and services market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.
M2M technology enables the communication of data and information between electronic devices. In M2M cellular connections, code division multiple access (CDMA), 2G, 3G and 4G-LTE networks are used to establish connections between electronic devices.
The North Americas is the largest region for consumption of M2M cellular services and connections, Asia-Pacific is the region with rapid growth.
In 2017, the size of the global M2M cellular connections and services market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.7% in 2018. -2025.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered by
Amdocs
Digi International
Ericsson
Kore Wireless Group
PTC
Silver Spring Networks
Aeris Communications
Comarch
Huawei
Jasper Technologies
M2M Data
Multi-Tech Systems
Novatel Wireless
Numerex
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
2G
3G
4G
Market segment by application, divided into
electronics
Automotive
Health
Others
The objectives of this report’s study are:
To study and forecast the size of the cellular M2M connection and service market in the global market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cellular M2M connections and services market are as follows:
Historical year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key stakeholders Cellular M2M
connections and services manufacturers
Cellular M2M distributors / services Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers
Cellular M2M connections and services Sub-component manufacturers
Industry association Manufacturers
Downstream sellers
Available customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the cellular M2M connections and services market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Size and status of the global cellular M2M connections and services market in 2025
Chapter One: Presentation of the cellular M2M connections and services sector
1.1 Overview of the cellular M2M connections and services market
1.1.1 Scope of the Cellular M2M Connections and Services product
1.1.2 State of the market and outlook
1.2 Size and analysis of the global cellular M2M connections and services market by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 Inside
1.3 Cellular M2M connections and services Market by type
1.3.1 2G
1.3.2 3G
1.3.3 4G
1.4 Market for cellular M2M services and connections by end user / application
1.4.1 Electronics
1.4.2 Automobile
1.4.3 Health
1.4.4 Others
Chapter Two: Global Cellular M2M Connections and Analysis of Player Service Competition
2.1 Cellular M2M connections and services Market size (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)
3.1 Amdocs
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
To continue…
