Cellular IoTMarket to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018-2026

Analysis Report on Cellular IoT Market

Key Manufacturers

The global Cellular IoT market segment by manufacturers include

competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the cellular IoT portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the cellular IoT value chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the cellular IoT space. Key competitors in the cellular IoT market are Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., ZTE Corporation, Gemalto NV, u-blox, Telit Communications, Ericsson AB, ARM Holdings, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and others.

Key Segments Covered

Component Hardware Software

Cellular Technology 3G 4G LTE-M NB-IoT 5G Others

End Use Industry Agriculture Healthcare Retail Energy Automotive & Transportation Infrastructure Others



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

SEA and Other Asia Pacific India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & other APAC

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa North Africa South Africa GCC Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



