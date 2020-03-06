Cellular IoT Market Forecasts: 22.6% CAGR to 2027 Led by Arm Holdings Plc, AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Mediatek

Globally, cellular IoT market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to increasing investments in highly efficient networks such as LTE-M and NB-IoT to meet the specific IoT network demands are anticipated to drive the future growth of cellular IoT market. LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies offer advantages such as greater coverage, low device complexity, minimum power consumption, high spectral efficiency, and improved system capacity among others. Major operators across the globe such as AT&T, China Mobile, América Móvil, China Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, Etisalat, KDDI Corporation, Korea Telecom, Megafon, Orange, and Telefonica have launched LTE-M, NB-IoT, or both in various countries. North America held the largest share of the cellular IoT market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019–2027. Europe and North America held the second and third position in the global cellular IoT market in 2018 with market shares more than 25% for the region.

Leading Cellular IoT Market Players:

Arm Holdings Plc

AT&T, Inc.

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mediatek Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Sequans Communications SA

Thales group

ZTE Corporation

The global cellular IoT market accounted for US$ 2.94 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 18.2 Bn by 2027.

