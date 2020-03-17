Cellular-based M2M VAS Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025

This report examines the size of the global M2M VAS cell phone market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global M2M VAS cell phone market by company, region, type, and end-use industry.

Cellular M2M VAS is defined as the cellular value-added connectivity process within separate SIM-compatible machines to provide connectivity across multiple wireless networks such as 2G, 3G and 4G / LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX.

In 2017, the size of the global M2M VAS cell phone market was US $ 3,040 million and is expected to reach US $ 3,040 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018- period. 2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

AT&T

Sprint

Verizon

Vodafone

Amdocs

China Mobile

China Telecom

Digi International

Gemalto

KDDI

Numerex

Orange Business Services

Sierra Wireless

Rogers Communications

Tech Mahindra

Telefónica

Telenor

Telit

T-MOBILE USA

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

2G

3G

4G

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

automotive

Transport and logistics

Health

Energy and public services

Retail

Consumer electronics

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the cellular-based M2M EVA market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cellular M2M EVA market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholders Cell-

based M2M VAS Manufacturers

Cell- based M2M VAS Distributors / Wholesalers

M2M Sub-Component Manufacturers Cell-based VAS

Industry Association Downstream Manufacturers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis at regional and national level of the M2M VAS cell phone market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

