Cell Harvesting Market 2020: Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors – (Argos Technologies, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Brand GmBh + CO KG, Arthrex, Inc., Avita Medical, Tomtec, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex, Inc., and Bertin) | Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Cell Harvesting Market was valued at USD XX million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Cell Harvesting Systems Market are witnessing maximum growth owing to increase bone marrow transplantation procedures attributed to high prevalence of blood cancer and anemia.

Factors such as rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of this market.

Factors, such as growing use of single-use bioprocessing containers are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

The market based on application is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies. High prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and the increasing R&D activities to develop new products across the globe are the major factors attributing towards the growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on type, the market for cell harvesting is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Argos Technologies, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Brand GmBh + CO KG, Arthrex, Inc., Avita Medical, Tomtec, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex, Inc., and Bertin.

