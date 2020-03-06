Cell Culture Media Market Analysis and Scope 2020 to 2026 : Merck, Caisson, Lonza, Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare Life Sciences

The Global Cell Culture Media Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global Cell Culture Media market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Cell Culture Media market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Cell Culture Media market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2643 million by 2025, from $ 1885 million in 2019

Company Coverage

Sigma-alorich(Merck), Zenbio, AthenaES, CellGenix, Atlanta Biologicals, Caisson, Lonza, Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cyagen Bioscience, Selexis, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, TaKaRa, BD

Segment by Type

Albumin

Hormones

Attachment Factors

Amino acid

Growth factors and Cytokines

Segment by Application

Key Updates

In October 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Advanced Bioprocessing business from Becton, Dickinson, and Company. Advanced bioprocessing includes cell culture media, supplements, and feeds for a variety of biopharmaceutical applications.

In May 2017, Merck launched the industry’s first off-the-shelf cell culture media for perfusion processes.

In March 2017, Lonza launched the Power CHO Advance Media. With this, the company aims to expand its product portfolio

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Chapter 1, to describe Cell Culture Media Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cell Culture Media with sales, revenue, and price of Cell Culture Media in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cell Culture Media for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Cell Culture Media market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13 and 14, to describe Cell Culture Media sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

