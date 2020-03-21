Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Industry By End-User Analysis, Industrial, Biotechnology, Agriculture Growth Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cell culture consumables and equipment global market consists of sales of cell culture consumables, equipment and related service. Cell culture consumables include sera, media ,reagents, and equipment such as bioreactors, cell counters, filtration systems, centrifuges, and incubators. The services includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientist in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, and engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production and toxicity testing.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of cell culture consumables and equipment industry. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, obesity and hypertension are growing rapidly. A few chronic diseases are caused due to loss or damage of certain type of cells. Such diseases can be cured by replacing the destroyed cells with new ones that are produced by pluripotent stem cells, using cell culture consumables and equipment.

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Consumables

2. Instruments

By End-User:

1. Industrial

2. Biotechnology

3. Agriculture

4. Others

By Application:

1. Vaccination

2. Toxicity testing

3. Cancer Research

4. Drug Screening and Development

5. Recombinant Products

6. Stem cell technology

7. Regenerative medicine

8. Others

By Consumables:

1. Media

2. Sera

3. Reagents

By Instruments:

1. Cell Culture Vessels

2. Bioreactors

3. Biosafety Cabinets

4. Carbon Dioxide Incubators

5. Centrifuges

6. Microscopes

7. Cell Counters

8. Cryopreservative Tanks

9. Sterilizers

10. Pipetting Instruments

The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the cell culture consumables and equipment market in 2018.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment market are

Becton Dickinson

Corning Incorporation

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

