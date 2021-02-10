Cell Based Meat Market Prospects Outlook 2019-30 and Top Key Players Aleph Farms, Memphis Meats

Cell-based Meat Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~16.0 from 2019 to 2030

Growing population across countries worldwide has significantly overburdened the production capacity of food resources, which in turn is leading to catastrophic outcomes for the climate. However, to tackle this threat, novel technologies is anticipated to play a significant role in the years to come. Growing meat under controlled environment like laboratories, causes minimal environmental impact, as it utilizes lesser amount of resources. For instance, culturing of cell-based meat reduces nutrient pollution, & land use by 94% & 95% respectively. Similarly, it also lowers climate change emissions by a staggering 74%-87%.

The growth of the cell-based meat industry has also been complimented by favorable regulatory policies put forth by several government bodies. For instance, in 2018, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), came to an agreement to support cell-based meat ecosystem in the country by simplifying the approval procedure for new cell-based meat products. Similarly, companies are also actively seeking regulatory approvals for products in countries other than United States.

The Key Competitors operating in the Cell Based Meat market are Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Wild Earth, Future Meat Technologies, Cubiq Foods, New Age Meats, Meatable, among others.

Cell Based Meat Market Segmentation:

Cell Based Meat By Source:

Poultry, Beef, Seafood, and Pork

Cell Based Meat By Region:

North America,Asia Pacific,Europe and Rest of World (ROW)

Cell Based Meat By Product:

Ground Meat Products and Cut Meat Products

Key Findings of the Cell Based Meat Market 2019 Report:

Telescopic Outlook: The Global Cell Based Meat Market 2019 report offers business overview, product overview, Cell Based Meat market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details. Forecast Period: The report evaluates and provides the growth nature of the Cell Based Meat market for a period of 7 years. Focus on Proven Strategies: The Cell Based Meat Market report identifies various approaches and methods implemented and endorsed by the key players to make fundamental business decisions. Valuable Statistics: The report examines considerations such as production value, capacity in a statistical format that accurately reveals a comprehendible picture of the Cell Based Meat Readability: Foremost division of the Cell Based Meat market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.· To accurately calculate the market shares of major segments, regions, and companies in the global Cell Based Meat market

