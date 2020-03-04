Cell-based Meat Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 – Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats

Cell-based meat often referred to as cultured meat or clean meat, are grown from actual cells, outside of an animal under laboratory conditions. These products are not synthetic or imitation meat but are genuine animal meat, which replicates the exact nutritional & sensory profile as that of traditional meat. The comparable taste & texture results from the exact arrangement of cells in 3-dimensional structure as that of animal tissues. The first cell-based beef hamburger was curated by Mark Post at Maastricht University in 2013, and since then a large number of companies have made debut with prototypes of different meat sources, such as pork, chicken, and seafood, among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cell-based Meat Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global cell-based meat market is estimated to be over US$ 195.0 million by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~16.0 from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Cell-based Meat Market are:

Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Wild Earth, Future Meat Technologies, Cubiq Foods, New Age Meats, Meatable, among others.

The growth of the cell-based meat industry has also been complimented by favorable regulatory policies put forth by several government bodies. For instance, in 2018, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), came to an agreement to support cell-based meat ecosystem in the country by simplifying the approval procedure for new cell-based meat products. Similarly, companies are also actively seeking regulatory approvals for products in countries other than United States.

Partnerships, agreements and investments have also played a pivotal role in boosting the global cell-based meat market. For instance, the industry witnessed a remarkable count of 11 deals, amounting to ~US$ 45 million in 2018 alone. Similarly, partnerships and agreements between life sciences industry and cell-based meat manufacturers, is anticipated to provide impetus to the global market. For cell-based meat companies overcoming all hurdles in-house may end up being a challenging task. To overcome this barrier, partnerships and agreements may take place in the form of contract service providers, or material providers or co-development partners to enable adoption of innovative technologies. For instance, in 2018, Merck through its Venture Capital (VC) arm M Ventures, entered into an agreement with Mosa Meat. The partnership was aimed to assist Mosa Meat with innovative solutions, expertise and infrastructure in culturing cells and producing high quality and scalable cell media.

Major Types of Cell-based Meat Market covered are:

Poultry

Beef

Seafood, and Pork

Major Applications of Cell-based Meat Market covered are:

Ground Meat Products

Cut Meat Products

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cell-based Meat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cell-based Meat market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cell-based Meat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cell-based Meat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Cell-based Meat industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

