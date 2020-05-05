CCTV(Camera, Recorder, Software, Storage, Monitor etc.) Market Expanding Worldwide With Key Players

An extensive analysis of the CCTV(Camera, Recorder, Software, Storage, Monitor etc.) Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like CP Plus, Dahua, Hikvision, Axis Communication, Zicom, Videocon etc.

Summary

The Report Titled “India CCTV (Camera, Recorder, Software, Storage, Monitor etc.) Market Outlook, 2023” provides the comprehensive analysis of the CCTV market in India. The report has covered the entire segment includes CCTV Camera, Video recorder (DVR/NVR/HVR), CCTV storage, CCTV Monitor, and others(VMS, Analytics, Accessories etc) in CCTV market with its size and share in India Market. The report will provides the historical, present and forecasted data to understand the growth potential of the market. The report will provides in-depth analysis of non-IP/IP Base CCTV market in CCTV Camera and Video recorder segment. The report also covers the leading companies in CCTV market along with examining the competition between them. Forecasted Data of five years is provides to understand the market growth potential in coming years. HTF Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a bird eye view on India CCTV market, with the all segment covers with forecast.

According to recently published reports of HTF research “India CCTV (Camera, Recorder, Software, Storage, Monitor etc.) Market Outlook, 2023”. India overall CCTV Market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 12% in forecasted period 2018-2023. CCTV Camera is the dominant Segment in CCTV Market followed by video recorder. Market is driven by increase acceptance of IP based technology over non-IP. Currently, the market is driven by traditional non-IP technology. It is expected the market will driven by IP Based technology in forecast period. Non IP CCTV camera market contributes more than 60% market share in 2017. Dome type CCTV Camera highly preferable in India CCTV Market. In terms of Video recorder, DVR is high acceptance in India CCTV Market followed by NVR/HVR. Network video recorder (NVR) is gaining ground in video recorder segment as CCTV Market is shifting from Non-IP to IP based technology. It is expected the NVR will overtake the DVR in forecasted period. The Key players operate in CCTV Market includes CP Plus, Dahua, Hikvision, Axis Communication, Zicom, Videocon etc. CP Plus contributes major share in CCTV Market. Strong Brand Promotion with reality shows like Big Boss has growth indicator in India CCTV market. Government initiatives such as Smart Cities; investments in public infrastructure, increasing crime rates, data thefts, and increasing security awareness are boosting the market for CCTV surveillance systems in India.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: FY 2023

Objective of the study:

• To present an overview on CCTV industry of India.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of CCTV Camera, video recorder, storage, monitor, in terms of value as well as volume.

• To define, classify and forecast CCTV market on the basis of components (Cameras, video recorder, storage, and monitor) and technology like IP and Non IP Based.

• To further classify and forecast all the product types into various sub-segments (Analog / HD).

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the CCTV industry in India.

Approach for the Report:

HTF Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the CCTV market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small organized players who otherwise have very less presence on the web.

HTF Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, HTF Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of CCTV products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the reports:

“India CCTV (Camera, Recorder, Software, Storage, Monitor etc.) Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of CCTV in India.

• India Video Surveillance Market Size By value & Forecast

• India Video Surveillance Market Size By Segment & Forecast

• India CCTV Camera Market Size By value & Forecast

• India CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & forecast

• India IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Dome Type IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Dome Type IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Bullet and Box IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Bullet and Box IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• PTZ Camera IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• PTZ Camera IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Non – IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Non – IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Analog non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Analog non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India HD non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India HD non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Dome Type Non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Dome Type Non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Analog Dome Type Non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Analog Dome Type Non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• HD Dome type Non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• HD Dome type Non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Bullet and Box Non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Bullet and Box Non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By volume & Forecast

• Analog Bullet and Box Non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Analog Bullet and Box Non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• HD Bullet and Box Non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• HD Bullet and Box Non-IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• PTZ Non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• PTZ non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Analog PTZ non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Analog PTZ non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• HD PTZ non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Value & Forecast

• HD PTZ non -IP CCTV Camera Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India CCTV video recorder Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India CCTV Video Recorder Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Digital Video recorder (DVR) Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Digital Video recorder (DVR) Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Hybrid Video recorder (HVR) Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Hybrid Video Recorder (HVR) Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India CCTV Storage Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India CCTV Monitor Market Size By Value & Forecast

• CCTV Software, Analytics and others Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to CCTV industry or Surveillance OEMs, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Please get in touch with our sales team in order to find out more.

Keywords: India, IP, Non-IP, Surveillance, CCTV, Video recorder, DVR/NVR, Digital, Camera, Video, Security, Smart Cities, internet, Cloud storage, Monitor, CP Plus, Dahua, Hikvision, Wallcam, Dome, Bullet, PTZ, Channels, Electronics Security, Mega pixel, 360, VMS, Video analytics, Software, crime.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India Video Surveillance Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By Segment

2.2. Market Share

2.2.2. By Region

2.2.3. By City

2.2.4. By Technology Type (IP and Non-IP)

2.2.5. By Segment

3. India CCTV Camera Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.2. By Volume

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Camera Type (Dome/Bullet and Box/PTZ)

3.3. India IP CCTV Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size

3.3.1.2. By Volume

3.3.2. Market share By Camera type

3.3.3. Dome Type IP CCTV Camera Market

3.3.3.1. Market Size

3.3.3.1.1. By Value

3.3.3.1.2. By Volume

3.3.4. Bullet and Box IP CCTV Camera Market

3.3.4.1. Market Size

3.3.4.1.1. By Value

3.3.4.1.2. By Volume

3.3.5. PTZ Camera IP CCTV Camera Market

3.3.5.1. Market Size

3.3.5.1.1. By Value

3.3.5.1.2. By Volume

3.3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.4. India Non-IP CCTV Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size

3.4.1.1. By Value

3.4.1.2. By Volume

3.4.2. Analog CCTV Camera Market

3.4.2.1. Market Size

3.4.2.1.1. By Value

3.4.2.1.2. By Volume

3.4.3. HD CCTV Camera Market

3.4.3.1. Market Size

3.4.3.1.1. By Value

3.4.3.1.2. By Volume

3.4.4. Market Share

3.4.4.1. By Camera Type

3.4.4.2. By Technology

3.4.5. Dome Type Non-IP CCTV Camera Market

3.4.5.1. Market Size

3.4.5.1.1. By Value

3.4.5.1.2. By volume

3.4.5.2. Analog Dome Non-IP CCTV Camera

3.4.5.2.1. Market Size

3.4.5.2.1.1. By Value

3.4.5.2.1.2. By Volume

3.4.5.3. HD Dome Type Non-IP CCTV Camera

3.4.5.3.1. Market Size

3.4.5.3.1.1. By Value

3.4.5.3.1.2. By Volume

3.4.6. Bullet and Box Non-IP CCTV Camera Market

3.4.6.1. Market Size

3.4.6.1.1. By Value

3.4.6.1.2. By Volume

3.4.6.2. Analog Bullet and Box non-IP CCTV Camera

3.4.6.2.1. Market size

3.4.6.2.1.1. By Value

3.4.6.2.1.2. By Volume

3.4.6.3. HD Bullet and Box non IP CCTV Camera

3.4.6.3.1. Market Size

3.4.6.3.1.1. By Value

3.4.6.3.1.2. By Volume

3.4.7. PTZ Non-IP CCTV Camera Market

3.4.7.1. Market Size

3.4.7.1.1. By Value

3.4.7.1.2. By Volume

3.4.7.2. Analog PTZ CCTV Camera

3.4.7.2.1. Market Size

3.4.7.2.1.1. By Value

3.4.7.2.1.

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

