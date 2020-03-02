CBD Skin Care Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana Inc.

Comprehensive analysis of ‘CBD Skin Care market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana Inc., Endoca LLC, Lord Jones, VERTLYBALM, The CBD Skincare Co., Kapu Maku LLC, Leef Organics

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption.

Global CBD Skin Care Market is valued approximately at USD 254 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 32% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cannabidiol (known as CBD) is the non-intoxicating compound extracted from marijuana or hemp plants. Cannabidiol is used for the treatment of skin care conditions such as psoriasis, dry skin, acne and eczema. It is considered effective and safe for all skin types although is mostly effective for people who struggle with inflammatory conditions, sensitivity, acne, and dryness related to skin. The global market for CBD skin care is observing growth owing to the ability of these cannabidiol products in treating several skin conditions. CBD also comprises of antioxidant properties that can help in neutralizing signs of aging.

The presence of such outstanding properties in CBD, makes it as one of the key components in personal care and skin care products. Thus, growth in personal care industry is contributing towards market growth. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, personal care market in India is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025 as compared to $6.5 billion in 2016. Similarly, the United states personal care industry is estimated to reach 42 billion by 2023 as compared to $34 billion in 2012, as per Statista. This, growth in the personal care industry is expected to increase the adoption of CBD in skin care product thereby contributing towards market growth. However, strict rules and regulations regarding the approval of CBD based products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global CBD Skin Care market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high demand & legalization of cannabis coupled with presence of prominent beauty care manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of startups and consumer base would create lucrative growth prospects for the CBD Skin Care market across Asia-Pacific region.

In the CBD Skin Care Market, Key Players:

Kiehl’s LLC,Cannuka LLC,Elixinol Global Limited,Medical Marijuana Inc.,Endoca LLC,Lord Jones,VERTLYBALM,The CBD Skincare Co.,Kapu Maku LLC,Leef Organics

The Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), By Type (Oils, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, Cleansers)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in CBD Skin Care industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The CBD Skin Care market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — CBD Skin Care report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the CBD Skin Care Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global CBD Skin Care Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

