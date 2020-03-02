Caustic Soda Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Caustic Soda Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Caustic Soda Market”.

This report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the Caustic Soda industry in a country, as contained in our Caustic Soda Reports. In addition, this report includes a Market Outlook providing comprehensive information on the business environment, regulations and other factors affecting companies operating in this market, including the long-term economic and demographic profile for a country. This unique combination of industry analysis and market insight gives you a deeper understanding of how your business can thrive.

Top Companies in the Global Caustic Soda Market

DowDuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical, OxyChem, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Westlake Chemical, Asahi Glass, Tosoh, Covestro, Inovyn, SABIC, Basf, Kemira, AkzoNobel, LG Chemical, Solvay, GACL, Tokuyama Corp, Hanwha Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, VESTOLIT, Tessenderlo Group, Vinnolit, Kem One, Evonik, Sanmar Group, Ercros, Unipar Carbocloro, Joint Stock Company Kaustik, Braskem, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Caustic Soda market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 23920 million by 2025, from $ 22960 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

Market Insights

The caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 52.3% in 2018 due to rapid industrial growth and favorable regulatory policies in the emerging economies of the region. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period. China held the largest market share by value in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period.

– North America was the second-largest regional market in 2018 owing to the increasing demand for caustic soda in the paper & pulp industry. The growing demand for caustic soda in paper and pulp processing as a bleaching agent is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market. The regional market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The US accounted for a higher market share by country in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. However, Canada is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 3.5%, owing to increasing consumption of caustic soda in various end-use industries such as chemical, dyes & inks, textile, and water treatment.

These players are focusing on adopting growth strategies on a global level to increase their market share in the global caustic soda market.

In March 2019, Lords Chloro Alkali is planning to expand its caustic soda manufacturing capacity at Alwar, Rajasthan. The project worth USD 51.35 million will expand products like chlorine from 80,190 TPA to 1,46,437 TPA, caustic soda from 90,729 TPA to 1,65,000 TPA, and hydrochloric acid from 66,000 TPA to 1,19,475 TPA and etc.

In February 2019, Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla group company has announced its plans to invest USD 144.26 million in expanding caustic soda and new chlorine value-added products which are expected to generate additional revenues of around USD 173.11 million per annum from it.

In February 2019, Aditya Birla firm Grasim Industries has confirmed its plan to acquire chlor-alkali business of KPR Industries for USD 36.49 Million.

In December 2017, AkzoNobel’s specialty chemical business planned to expand its manufacturing of high purity vacuum salt at its Delfzil site, the Netherlands. With this expansion, the company aims to meet the increasing European demand for high purity vacuum salt.

The Caustic Soda market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Caustic Soda Market on the basis of Types are

Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, Caustic Soda Particle

On The basis Of Application, the Global Caustic Soda Market is Segmented into

Pulp and Paper, Textiles, Soap and Detergents, Bleach Manufacturing, Petroleum Products, Aluminum Production, Chemical Processing

Regions Are covered By Caustic Soda Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Caustic Soda Market

-Changing Caustic Soda market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Caustic Soda market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Caustic Soda Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02271856296/global-caustic-soda-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

