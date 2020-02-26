Cataract Market Higher Mortality Rates by2018 – 2028

Cataract Market Scope of the Report:

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=512&source=atm

segmentation of the global cataract market reveals details on the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). North America was the dominant region in the global cataract market in terms of demand and rate of development in 2016, owing to a steadily growing incidence rate of cataracts. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are the showing a high level of promise in the upcoming years, owing to a rise in awareness of cataract complications and the growth of their medical industry in terms of infrastructure development.

Global Cataract Market: Factors of Influence

The global cataract market is anticipated to witness a steady rate of growth from 2017 to 2025, supported by factors such as the rising aging population, an increasing prevalence of cataract, and technological advancements made in the field. Since aging is the key growth factor of global cataract market, it is anticipated to show a steady growth rate with the increasing in geriatric percentage.

According to the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Division, the number of people above the age of 65 years is projected to grow from an estimated 524 mn in 2010 to approximately 1.5 bn in 2050. This is therefore likely to become the leading factor promoting a heavier demand for cataract treatments over the foreseeable future. According to the statistics provided by CataractSurgery.com, cataract is the leading cause of vision loss in people with age 55 years or above. Moreover, according to projected estimations of the U.S. National Eye Institute, the number of cataract diagnosed population would increase from approximately 24.4 mn in 2010 to 50.2 mn by the end of 2050. This rapid growth in cataract patients is expected to allow the global cataract market to growth at a very fast pace. However, the ignorance of preliminary symptoms and an overall lack of medical infrastructure in developing economies of the world are the key restraints of the market currently.

Global Cataract Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major players operating in the global cataract market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Hoya Corporation, Alcon, Inc., and Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

