Cat Food Market Report: Global Size, Share, Segmentation, Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cat Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cat food market reached a value of US$ 32.4 billion in 2019. Cats represent one of the most popular pets around the world as they are compact, more independent, need less attention as compared to dogs, and they can keep themselves clean and groomed on their own. Moreover, they require high-quality proteins, meat-predominant amino acids and carbohydrates in their diet. Currently, key vendors operating in the industry are producing cat food from various raw materials that contain grains, and animal and fish meat. Cat food aids in combating infections and enhancing the overall health and life expectancy of cats. As a result, its demand is catalyzing across the globe.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Marston’s PLC (lon:MARS), DEL MONTE FOODS CO (DLM), Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), NESTLE SA (NSRGY), Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (BUFF), Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG), CANIDAE Pet Foods.

Increasing pet humanization and cat ownership for companionship represent one of the key factors driving the cat food market growth around the world. Moreover, owing to inflating income levels, pet owners nowadays are shifting from table scraps and home-made food to packaged cat food as it aids in maintaining the weight and energy requirements of cats. Apart from this, the availability of cat food through online distribution channels offers convenience to pet owners, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for cat food across the globe. Furthermore, several key players are focusing on spreading awareness among pet owners about the benefits of cat food, which is expected to create a positive influence on the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 36.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Pricing Type:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Cat Food

Cat Treats

Wet Cat Food

Market Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Animal Derivatives

Plants Derivatives

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

