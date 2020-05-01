Castor Oil Market 2020 | Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth, Top Vendors, Business Segments And End User By 2026

The latest report titled “Global Castor Oil Market Research Report 2020-2026” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Castor Oil Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

The global Castor Oil market is valued at 1251.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1522.2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Castor Oil Market: NK Proteins, Jayant Agro Organics, Ambuja, Adani Group, RPK Agrotech, Gokul Overseas, Kanak, Adya Oil, Taj Agro Products, Girnar Industries, Bom Brazil, Kisan, Thai Castor Oil, ITOH Oil Chemicals, Tongliao TongHua, Tongliao Weiyu, Tianxing, Kanghui, Huanghe Youzhi, Xingtai Lantian, Hewei.

Castor oil is is a pale yellow vegetable oil that is extracted from castor seeds. Castor oil is mainly used in preservative, medicine, lubrication etc.

Currently, India is the largest producer of castor seeds and accounts for over 80% of the global production, followed by China and Brazil.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of castor oil and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next few years due to strong growth in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of castor oil in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment by Type, the Castor Oil market is segmented into

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical/cosmetic Grade

Industry Grade

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry

Industrial

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions.

