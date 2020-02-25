Cast Films Market Present scenario, New Developments and Future Insights | Top Players – Uflex Limited; Jindal Poly Films; Berry Global Inc.; Scientex; Intertape Polymer Group; Bemis Company, Inc.; CLONDALKIN GROUP; others

Cast Films Market: Inclusive Insight

The Cast Films Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Cast Films market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. Global cast films market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Uflex Limited; Jindal Poly Films; Berry Global Inc.; Scientex; Intertape Polymer Group; Bemis Company, Inc.; CLONDALKIN GROUP; Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG; POLYPLEX; Inteplast Group; Profol GmbH; POLIFILM GmbH; Copol International Ltd.; ObenGroup; Sigma Plastics Group; Paragon Films, Inc.; manuli packaging; FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation; TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP; Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc.; PT Panverta Cakrakencana; Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello.Inc.; TriPack Films Limited; PT. Bhineka Tatamulya Industri; Vista Packaging Pvt. Ltd.; ACHILLES CORPORATION among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Cast Films Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Cast Films Industry market:

– The Cast Films Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Cast Films Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material (PE, PP, PA, Others), Thickness (Up to 30 Microns, 30-50 Microns, 51-70 Microns, Above 70 Microns), Packaging Format (Pouches, Bags, Laminates, Wraps, Labels), Layer Structure (Multilayer, Monolayer), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Electricals & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing areas of applications involving packaging of various raw materials of different end-users; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising innovations in the market giving rise to various unique features such as anti-counterfeiting is expected to boost the growth of the market

High demands for these films from multilayer pouches applications acts as a market driver

Significant rise in the industrial establishments from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of stringent regulations regarding the usage of plastics across various regions; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Shift in the preferences of consumer giving rise to greater demands for paper-based packaging solutions over non-biodegradable products; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Inteplast Group announced that their business division, “AmTopp Division” had enhanced their manufacturing capacity with the expansion of cast film extrusion lines at their facility situated in Indiana, United States. This expansion of capacity will add up to 60 million pounds of stretch film capacity. The new facility will be operational by the end of 2020 and will establish the company as a significant player in packaging films

In August 2018, Sigma Plastics Group along with King Pac Industrial announced that they had formulated a joint venture for the manufacturing of stretch films which will be based out of Bangkok, Thailand. The production facility will be capable of producing 80 million pounds of films annually while servicing the neighbouring regions for their demands of cast stretch films

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Cast Films Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Cast Films Industry Production by Regions

– Global Cast Films Industry Production by Regions

– Global Cast Films Industry Revenue by Regions

– Cast Films Industry Consumption by Regions

Cast Films Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Cast Films Industry Production by Type

– Global Cast Films Industry Revenue by Type

– Cast Films Industry Price by Type

Cast Films Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Cast Films Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Cast Films Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Cast Films Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Cast Films Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Cast Films Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Cast Films industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

