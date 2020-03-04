Cashew Kernel Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2019 to 2024 Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson

The global Cashew Kernel market was valued at USD 136,254.35 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 220,701.26 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.37%. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs), increasing government initiatives for cancer awareness, rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, and strong R&D initiatives from key players.

Global Cashew Kernel Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Scope Of The Report

Market Industry Trends-

Increasing Demand for Healthy Snacks is Driving the Market

Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their subtle flavor and a number of health benefits. A recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that the risk of coronary heart disease may be 37% lower in people who consume nuts more than four times a week, when compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts. With such results, it is expected that more cashew may be used in the manufacture of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars. In the recent times, cashew milk has also become prevalent as a lactose-free milk substitute. As a result, cashew is used to make dairy substitutes, such as cashew milk, cashew-based cheese, cashew-based cream sauces, and sour cream.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Global, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

The Cashew Kernel Market is Segmented by Grade

The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Cte dIvoire, white kernels are mainly exported to Europe, the United States, and Canada. In order to access the global market price, cashews under this grade should be completely free from infestation, insect damage, and mold, and the general grades are SW-180, SW-210, SW-240, SW-320, and SW-450. As the prices are not available on public domains, EU buyers generally decide their scorched wholes grade cashew prices based on online auctions. From Cte dIvoire, Scorched kernels are mainly exported to Morocco. Nuts, splits, large white pieces, and small white pieces are considered under the white piece grade. In the European market, they are generally considered as the substitute for almonds, hazelnuts, or in trail mixes. In Italy, sometimes, small white pieces are used in pesto sauce and for coating ice cream.

Major points covered in this research are:-

Cashew Kernel Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Size (Value) of Cashew Kernel (2019-2024)

Global Cashew Kernel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

Global Cashew Kernel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Cashew Kernel Market Analysis by Application

Global Cashew Kernel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Cashew Kernel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Cashew Kernel Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Competitive Landscape

Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Cashew Kernel report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Cashew Kernel product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

