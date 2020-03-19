Cashew Kernel Market 2020 Development Milestones, Product Portfolio, Business Operations, Secretes Behind Its Success, And Strategic Plans

The Cashew Kernel Market was valued at USD 9.94 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 13.48 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The drivers identified in the market are increasing demand for healthy snacks, increasing demand from the European countries, and increase in the number of primary processing units in Africa. The restraints identified in the market are weather-related uncertainties, food safety issues, and prevalence of small-scale primary processing infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

The study analyzes the global scenario of the cashew kernel market. The report covers production, consumption, trade, and price trend analysis of cashew kernels at a macro-level, in addition to the value chain analysis. It is to be noted that for countries like, Ghana, previous year’s stocks have been considered for analysis.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586095

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Healthy Snacks is Driving the Market

Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their subtle flavor and a number of health benefits. A recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that the risk of coronary heart disease may be 37% lower in people who consume nuts more than four times a week, when compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts. With such results, it is expected that more cashew may be used in the manufacture of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars. In the recent times, cashew milk has also become prevalent as a lactose-free milk substitute. As a result, cashew is used to make dairy substitutes, such as cashew milk, cashew-based cheese, cashew-based cream sauces, and sour cream.

The Cashew Kernel Market is Segmented by Grade

The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Côte d’Ivoire, white kernels are mainly exported to Europe, the United States, and Canada. In order to access the global market price, cashews under this grade should be completely free from infestation, insect damage, and mold, and the general grades are SW-180, SW-210, SW-240, SW-320, and SW-450. As the prices are not available on public domains, EU buyers generally decide their scorched wholes grade cashew prices based on online auctions. From Côte d’Ivoire, Scorched kernels are mainly exported to Morocco. Nuts, splits, large white pieces, and small white pieces are considered under the white piece grade. In the European market, they are generally considered as the substitute for almonds, hazelnuts, or in trail mixes. In Italy, sometimes, small white pieces are used in pesto sauce and for coating ice cream.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586095

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155