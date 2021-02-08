Case Study Market Expected to Garner $ USD XX Billion

Global Case Study Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Case Study industry.

Summary

Wildlife tourism allows tourists to experience animals in their natural habitat. It includes eco and animal friendly tourism, but there is also a dark side, which raises ethical concerns.

There are various forms of wildlife tourism that tourists can experience including safaris, coral reef diving, animal watching and more.

This niche tourism type boosts the local economy of a destination. According to WTTC, in 2018, wildlife tourism contributed 4.4% to tourism GDP and provided 9.1 million jobs worldwide. This case study looks at this popular niche tourism type.

