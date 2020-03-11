Cartoning Machines Market Status and Future Development Trends by 2026 | I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Cartoning Machines Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Douglas Machine Inc., ACG, EconoCorp Inc., Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Körber AG., Langley Holdings plc, Coesia S.p.A., Mpac Group plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROVEMA GmbH, SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Cama 1 S.P.A., Jacob White Packaging Ltd., ADCO Manufacturing, SENZANI BREVETTI SpA and BERGAMI USA.

A cartoner is a packaging machine that makes cardboards/ carton. Cartoning machines can be divided into two types: Vertical cartoning machines and horizontal cartoning machines. Cartons or corrugated boards are considered to cause less or no harm to the environment, as they are recyclable. The various properties like durability, high strength, easy accessibility and others, possessed by these cartons, makes them highly efficient and the best option for packaging of various products. Due to this reason, manufacturers of different industries like food, pharmaceutical and others are adopting cartoning machines in their industries, in order to pack various goods with cartons. Increasing demand for carton packaging in the food industries is helping the Asia-Pacific cartoning machines market to grow.

Asia-Pacific cartoning machines market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Douglas Machine Inc., ACG, EconoCorp Inc., Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Körber AG., Langley Holdings plc, Coesia S.p.A., Mpac Group plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROVEMA GmbH, SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Cama 1 S.P.A., Jacob White Packaging Ltd., ADCO Manufacturing, SENZANI BREVETTI SpA and BERGAMI USA.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Cartoning Machines Market

Asia-Pacific cartoning machines market is segmented into seven notable segments on the basis of machine type, carton type, capacity, dimension, process, distribution channel and application.

On the basis of machine type, the market is segmented into vertical cartoning machines/ top load and horizontal cartoning machines/ end load.

On the basis of carton type, the market is segmented into stand up straight, closed, folded, bag-in-box, side-seamed and others.

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into up to 70 CPM, 70 to 150 CPM, 150 to 400 CPM and above 400 CPM

On the basis of dimension, the market is segmented into up to 200 cm3, 200 to 1000 cm3, 1000 to 5000 cm3, above 5000 cm3

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into online cartoning machine and offline cartoning machine.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into B2B, distributor/broker, others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food, beverages, healthcare, personal care, homecare, chemical, others.

Asia-Pacific Cartoning Machines Market By Machine Type (Vertical Cartoning Machines/ Top Load, Horizontal Cartoning Machines/ End Load), Carton Type (Stand Up Straight, Closed, Folded, Bag-In-Box, Side-Seamed, Others), Capacity (Up to 70 CPM, 70 to 150 CPM, 150 to 400 CPM, Above 400 CPM), Dimension (Up TO 200 CM3, 200 to 1000 CM3, 1000 to 5000 CM3, Above 5000 CM3), Process (Online Cartoning Machine, Offline Cartoning Machine), Distribution Channel (B2B, Distributor/Broker, Others), Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Homecare, Chemical, Others), Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cartoning Machinesare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Cartoning Machines Manufacturers

Cartoning Machines Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cartoning Machines Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

