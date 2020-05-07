Carton Sealing Tape Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2020– 2026 | 3M, Berry Global, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group., Apollo Industries, Can-Do National Tape, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Carton Sealing Tape Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: 3M, Berry Global, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group., Apollo Industries, Can-Do National Tape, Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc., Vibac Group S.p.a., World Packaging Co., Inc., Primetac, Powerpack , Bagla Group, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Advance Tapes International,. Practical Packaging Solutions. Inc.,SJF Material Handling Equipment, Inc., Stamar Packaging, Shurtape Technologies, LLC among others.

Global carton sealing tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carton sealing tape market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Carton Sealing Tape Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Pressure Sensitive, Water-activated, Others), Adhesive (Acrylic, Rubber-based, and Silicone), Application (Food & Beverages, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics, Packaging, Other) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Carton boxes commands packaging type as they are generally accessible and perfect with a large portion of the essential packaging types. Normally for fixing of carton weight, delicate sealing materials are utilized. These cartoon sealing materials usually have plastic film as a sponsorship material. Rising demand of cartoons in e-commerce industries are driving the growth of carton sealing tape market

Market Drivers:

Low cost of raw material acts as a market driver

Rising consumer preference for e retail format can fuel the market growth

Increasing demand of cartons tapes in packaging will also acts as a driving factor for this market

Rising demand of water activated carton sealing tapes in commercial use will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inefficiency of pressure sensitive cartoon sealing tapes on dusty surface can affect the market growth

Recycling of carton sealing tape materials is a bigger challenge which can hamper the growth of the market

Stringent regulations for reshaping the adhesive-based packaging can hinder the market growth

