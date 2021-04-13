CARTILAGE REPAIR OR CARTILAGE REGENERATION MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, REGIONS, SEGMENTS, DEMAND ANALYSIS, TOP COMPANIES AND FORECAST BY 2025

The Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market increase in obese population and rising incidence of sports injuries are the major factors driving the demand of cartilage repair/ cartilage regeneration.

Factors, such as increasing digitization of pain management practices, high incidences of orthopedic surgery, occurrence of neuromuscular disorders among the geriatric population, increase in knee fractures in men and women, and rise in sports activity among the young generation are the major factors driving the cartilage repair market in the forecast period. Factor, such as high cost of therapy and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The expansion of emerging economies is likely to offer significant opportunities to the knee cartilage repair market in the near future.

Based on treatment modalities, the market is segmented into cell based approaches and non-cell based approaches. The cell based approaches segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to long-term results of these therapies in terms of cartilage repair which makes it most preferred therapy.

On the basis of applications, the cartilage repair/ cartilage regeneration market is segmented into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the cartilage repair/ cartilage regeneration market. North America is also expected to account for largest share in the cartilage repair/ cartilage regeneration market, by region in 2016. The high growth and largest share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the expansion of the cartilage repair/ cartilage regeneration market in this region due to presence of major players in this market and wide availability of cartilage repair products.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Vericel Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), and Arthrex Inc. (U.S.).

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Treatment modalities Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Cartilage Repair or Cartilage Regeneration Market — Industry Outlook

4 Cartilage Repair or Cartilage Regeneration Market Segment By Vehicle Type

5 Cartilage Repair or Cartilage Regeneration Market By Component Type

6 Cartilage Repair or Cartilage Regeneration Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

