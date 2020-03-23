Cartesian Robots Market size Rear Excessive Growth during 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cartesian Robots is accounted for $7, 540.65 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2, 1249.29 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for automobiles, growing preference form the automotive sector and increasing focus towards the adoption of collaborative robots are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high cost associated with gantry/cartesian robots is the factor hindering the market growth.

A cartesian coordinate robot (also called linear robot) is an industrial robot whose three principal axes of control are linear (i.e. they move in a straight line rather than rotate) and are at right angles to each other. The three sliding joints correspond to moving the wrist up-down,in-out, back-forth.

Based on End User, Automotive segment is expected to have a considerable demand during the forecast period. The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. It is one of the world’s largest economic sectors by revenue. The automotive industry does not include industries dedicated to the maintenance of automobiles following delivery to the end-user, such as automobile repair shops and motor fuel filling stations.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is attracted by this expanding market and underlying latent demand, several players are expanding their business through new product development.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cartesian Robots market include Star Seiki, Seiko Epson, Toshiba Machine, Gudel AG, IAI Corporation, Yamaha Motor, ABB, Parker, Midea Group (KUKA), Robostar and BOSCH Rexroth.

Types Covered:

• 2X-2Y-Z Series

• 2X-Y-Z Series

• XY-X Series

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Electrical and electronics

• Food and beverage

• Healthcare

• Metals

• Rubber & Plastic industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

