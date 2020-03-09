Carpooling Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Carpooling (also car-sharing, ride-sharing and lift-sharing) is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

The government is helping the adopting of carpooling services as these are considered crucial to make the transportation sector environmentally friendly.

In 2017, the global Carpooling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Carpooling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Carpooling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Uber

Orix

Lyft

Carma

BlaBlaBla

Relay Rides

Sidecar

Ridejoy

Getaround

JustShareIt

Zimride

Car2Go

Shared EV Fleets

Ekar

Didi Chuxing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Commuter Carpool

Holiday Long-Distance Carpool

Tourism Carpool

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Websites

Social Media

Acting as Marketplaces

Employer Websites

Smartphone Applications

Carpooling Agencies

Pick-Up Points

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Carpooling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Carpooling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carpooling are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carpooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Commuter Carpool

1.4.3 Holiday Long-Distance Carpool

1.4.4 Tourism Carpool

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carpooling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Public Websites

1.5.3 Social Media

1.5.4 Acting as Marketplaces

1.5.5 Employer Websites

1.5.6 Smartphone Applications

1.5.7 Carpooling Agencies

1.5.8 Pick-Up Points

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Carpooling Market Size

2.2 Carpooling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Carpooling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Carpooling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Carpooling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Carpooling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Carpooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Carpooling Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Carpooling Key Players Head office

Continued….

