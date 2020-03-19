Carpet Market 2020: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2026

Carpet Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Carpet Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Oriental Weavers, Milliken, Beaulieu, Interface, Dinarsu, Balta, Infloor, Tarkett, Dixie Group, Brintons, Merinos, Dongsheng Group, Jiangsu Kaili , Shanhua , Haima , TY , COC , Shenzhen Meijili , HUADE Group, Zhemei s )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Carpet market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisCarpet, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Carpet Market: Rugs and s are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

In the next six years, the global consumption of Rugs and will maintain a 3.6% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2023 will be 3173.3 (Million Square Meters).Therefore, in the next six years, carpet overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 84% to 86%.product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic carpet, Chinese domestic carpet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported carpet.

As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese carpet industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly carpet products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

In 2017, the global market size was 212300 million US$ and is forecast to 255900 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Carpet in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Woven

☑ Needle felt

☑ Knotted

☑ Others

☑

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Carpet in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Commercial

☑ Home

☑ Transport

Carpet Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

