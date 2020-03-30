Carotid Stents Market Size, Trends, Demand And Global Overview to 2027 – Abbott, Boston, CeloNova BioSciences, Cook, Cordis, InspireMD, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific, Terumo, W. L. Gore

Carotid artery stenting is used to open a narrowed carotid artery in the heart. Stenting helps in preventing a stroke in the long term, whereas it increases the risk of stroke and death in a short time. Carotid artery stenting is an optional procedure, which can be used if a patient has more than 60% to 70% narrowing and has a low risk of severe problems from stenting. Carotid stents are available in different sizes and shapes to be used for patients with significant heart problems.

The carotid stents market is anticipated to expand due to the rise in the geriatric population, changing lifestyles, and an increase in awareness about the cardiovascular disease among patients. Moreover, early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The carotid stents market is segmented on the basis of type, material and end user. Based on type the market is segmented as balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. On the basis of material the market is categorized as metals and others stents. Further on the basis of metals the market is categorized as cobalt chromium, platinum chromium, nickel titanium and stainless steel. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, cardiac centers and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in carotid stents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The carotid stents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting carotid stents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the carotid stents market in these regions.

