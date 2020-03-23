Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Industry Research Report 2023 and Applications, Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Emergency Services

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cardiac assist devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiac assist devices and equipment and related services. Cardiac assist devices and equipment are electromechanical devices for assisting cardiac circulation, which are used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart.

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases increase the demand for cardiac assist devices and equipment industry in developed and developing economies. The increasing need for diagnosis, monitoring, early stage treatment, and prevention of these life-threatening diseases, increase the demand for cardiac assist devices. In 2016, according to a study conducted by American Heart Association, a non-profit organization in the USA, total medical costs for cardiovascular diseases are expected to reach $749 billion by 2035 from $351.2 billion in 2015.

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)

2. Intra-Aotic Baloon Pumps

3. Total Artificial Heart

By Application:

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres

3. Emergency Services

The Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. USA was the largest country within the North America cardiac assist devices and equipment market, followed by Canada.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment market are

Abbot Laboratories

Berlin Heart GmbH

Abiomed Inc.

Bivacor Pvt Ltd.

Calon Cardio – Technology Ltd

