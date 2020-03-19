Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market size Incur Rapid Extension during 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Purity Level, Application and Properties: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global carboxymethyl cellulose market size was valued at $1,735.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,370.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Carboxymethyl cellulose also known as cellulose gum is extracted from pure cotton and wood pulp by chemical synthesis with chloroacetic acid. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & refining, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. Carboxymethyl cellulose has widespread applications owing to its various properties such as thickening, binding, suspending, emulsifying, lubricating, use as a stabilizing agent, viscosity modifier, and coating. The food & beverage industry is a leading consumer of carboxymethyl cellulose, which is utilized as emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13259

Carboxymethyl cellulose is popular as thickening agent that helps increase the viscosity of liquid without significantly changing its other properties. Carboxymethyl cellulose as a thickener is used in sauces, puddings, and soups without changing their texture.

Carboxymethyl cellulose is used to prepare film-foaming materials. This film will be effective in controlling the wound infection. This film is greater to gauze dressings in controlling and quick healing wound. Furthermore, carboxymethyl cellulose is used to prepare gels, to disintegrate tablets, to transport the drugs and as stabilizer for emulsions, suspensions and sprays. Moreover, carboxymethyl cellulose is also used for the treatment of liver cancer as it is used in preparing trans catheter arterial perfusion anticancer drugs which also fuels the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose.

Carboxymethyl cellulose are produced from cotton and wood. According to the United States of Department Agriculture (USDA), production of cotton declined due to the change in climatic conditions in many countries like the U.S., Pakistan, India, and Australia.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13259

The changing climatic conditions and rising pest issues in crops has declined the cotton production, which, in turn, expected to hamper the global carboxymethyl cellulose market growth.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented on the basis of purity level, application, properties, and region. By purity level, global carboxymethyl cellulose market is divided into highly purified, industrial grade and technical grade. By application, the market is divided into food and beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. By properties, the market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. By region, global carboxymethyl cellulose market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of The Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market :

Based on purity level, the highly purified segment accounted for the highest share in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market analysis in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the food and beverage segment accounted for about of the carboxymethyl cellulose market share in 2018 and is expected to experience growth at the CAGR of 4.6%.

China is the leading manufacturer of carboxymethyl cellulose market.

Based on region, Asia-pacific accounted for about one third carboxymethyl cellulose market stake and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The key players operating in the global carboxymethyl cellulose industry are J.M. Huber Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, ,Quimica Amtex y Amtex Chemicals, LLC, ,Changzhou Science & Technology Co., LTD, ,DKS Co. Ltd, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG, Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

Full View of Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/press-release/AMR/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market