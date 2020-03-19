Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Demanded Globally by Klean Industries Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, ADVANCE NANOPOWER INC and CHASM Advanced Materials among others.

In this Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the ABC industry have been underlined. Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of industry. As per the RFM team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market research report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market are Nanocyl SA, Arkema, Cheap Tubes, SHOWA DENKO K.K., TORAY INTERNATIONAL, INC., Arry International Group Limited, Hanwha Group, OCSiAl, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Klean Industries Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, ADVANCE NANOPOWER INC and CHASM Advanced Materials among others.

In July 2019, Chinese chemical manufacturers Haiyi and East Chem have launched native production of OCSiAl’s TUBALL BATT, a single-wall nanotube (SWCNT) additive for element anodes for EVs. Single-wall carbon nanotube was designed to enhance the standard and longevity of the battery once applied to the polymer anode. Haiyi and East Chem target at a combined annual production volume of 7,000 metric a lot of TUBALL BATT. This will expand business growth of the company.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is expected to reach USD 24.51 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 16.43% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. This market growth is attributed to the growing product demand from application industries such as electronics, plastics and energy storage.Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Scope and Market Size

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, method, and applications.

On the basis of product type, carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is segmented into multi-walled carbon nanotube and single-walled carbon nanotube.

On the basis of method, carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is segmented into arc discharge, laser ablation of graphite, chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor deposition, high-pressure carbon monoxide reaction and others.

Based on the applications, carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductors, chemicals & polymers, batteries & capacitors, energy, medical, textiles, advanced materials, aerospace& defense and others.

Country Level Analysis of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market

On the basis of region, Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Drivers:

Superior chemical and mechanical properties of Carbon nanotubes drives this market growth.

Rising demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles drives the market growth.

Technological advancements in carbon nanotubes drives the market growth.

Emerging demand from Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market growth.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Restraints:

Environmental concern and health & safety issues are hampering the growth of market.

The high cost allied with the production of carbon nanotubes is one of the major restraint in the market growth.

