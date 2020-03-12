Carbon Footprint Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027

Carbon footprint is the measure of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a case, person, industrial, or product operation. GHG emissions consist primarily of carbon dioxide emitted for electricity generation by burning fossil fuel, heating processes, land clearing, production processes, and transport. The management of carbon footprint helps to focus and analyze business areas and to promote cost reduction by reducing energy use, use of raw materials, and waste generation activities. Presently, most enterprises follow a rigorous and thorough process to manage and calculate their carbon emissions. Carbon footprint management solutions are anticipated to play a vital role in the development and implementation of green initiatives taken by these enterprises, aimed to strengthen their reputation as a sustainability leader, differentiating them from competitors.

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1.Accruent

2.Enablon

3.ENGIE Impact

4.ENVIANCE

5.FirstCarbon Solutions

6.Greenstone+ Ltd

7.IHS Markit

8.ProcessMAP

9.Schneider Electric

10.thinkstep

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Market growth in carbon footprint management is driven by factors such as increased awareness of corporate carbon footprint assessment and reporting, desire to mitigate carbon emissions through operational efficiencies, reduced operating costs, mandated regulations & carbon footprint management policies, business sustainability & CSR initiatives and increasing value and demand for the primary energy sources. Growing public consciousness about global warming and the urgent need to curb carbon emissions are driving demand for a market for managing carbon footprint. In addition, stringent carbon footprint regulations and policies are the factors driving demand for the carbon footprint management market during the forecast period, 2019-2027. For example, in December 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed regulating GHG emissions for new updated and rebuilt power plants, which would replace EPA’s 2015 “Carbon Pollution Standard for New Power Plants” by setting “New Performance Source Performance Standards” (NSPS) to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled power plants.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Carbon Footprint Management Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Carbon Footprint Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

