Carbon Footprint Management Market Expected to Reach Tremendous Growth by 2027 with key players Like Accruent, Enablon, ENGIE Impact, ENVIANCE, FirstCarbon Solutions, Greenstone+ Ltd, IHS Markit, ProcessMAP, Schneider Electric, thinkstep

Carbon footprint is the measure of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a case, person, industrial, or product operation. The management of carbon footprint helps to focus and analyze business areas and to promote cost reduction by reducing energy use, use of raw materials, and waste generation activities.

Carbon footprint is the measure of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a case, person, industrial, or product operation. GHG emissions consist primarily of carbon dioxide emitted for electricity generation by burning fossil fuel, heating processes, land clearing, production processes, and transport. The management of carbon footprint helps to focus and analyze business areas and to promote cost reduction by reducing energy use, use of raw materials, and waste generation activities. Presently, most enterprises follow a rigorous and thorough process to manage and calculate their carbon emissions. Carbon footprint management solutions are anticipated to play a vital role in the development and implementation of green initiatives taken by these enterprises, aimed to strengthen their reputation as a sustainability leader, differentiating them from competitors.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

Accruent

Enablon

ENGIE Impact

ENVIANCE

FirstCarbon Solutions

Greenstone+ Ltd

IHS Markit

ProcessMAP

Schneider Electric

thinkstep

Market growth in carbon footprint management is driven by factors such as increased awareness of corporate carbon footprint assessment and reporting, desire to mitigate carbon emissions through operational efficiencies, reduced operating costs, mandated regulations & carbon footprint management policies, business sustainability & CSR initiatives and increasing value and demand for the primary energy sources. Growing public consciousness about global warming and the urgent need to curb carbon emissions are driving demand for a market for managing carbon footprint. In addition, stringent carbon footprint regulations and policies are the factors driving demand for the carbon footprint management market during the forecast period, 2019-2027. For example, in December 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed regulating GHG emissions for new updated and rebuilt power plants, which would replace EPA’s 2015 “Carbon Pollution Standard for New Power Plants” by setting “New Performance Source Performance Standards” (NSPS) to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled power plants.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Carbon Footprint Management Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Carbon Footprint Management Market

Exploring the key dynamics of the global Carbon Footprint Management Market

Highlighting important trends of the global Carbon Footprint Management Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Carbon Footprint Management Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Carbon Footprint Management Market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

The report includes details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis for each of these companies.

