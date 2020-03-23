Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2023 Forecast Research Report

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Carbon Capture & Sequestration market for 2018-2023.

Carbon Capture & Sequestration is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation.

Growing needs for alternative energy sources, increasing focus to reduce CO2 emission, re-usage of captured CO2 by industries, formulation of relevant standardization and legalization and increasing investment by government to develop advance carbon capturing and storage technologies are some factors, that will propel the demand for carbon capture & sequestration over the next five years.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Carbon Capture & Sequestration will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Carbon Capture & Sequestration market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Siemens

Mitsubishi

Hitachi

Aker Solutions

Fluor

Honeywell

Linde

Exxonmobil

GE

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Shell

Equinor Statoil

Dakota Gasification

Japan CCS

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

EOR Process

Industrial

Segmentation by application:

Capture

Transportation

Storage

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Carbon Capture & Sequestration market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Carbon Capture & Sequestration market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carbon Capture & Sequestration players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbon Capture & Sequestration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Carbon Capture & Sequestration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

