Car GPS Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications | Bosch, Denso, Pioneer

Car GPS Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Car GPS market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Car GPS Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Car GPS market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Car GPS Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Car GPS market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Car GPS industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Bosch, Denso, Pioneer, Alpine, Aisin, TomTom, Kenwood, Sony, Clarion, Garmin, Panasonic, Hangsheng, Coagent, Kaiyue Group, Skypine, Roadrover, FlyAudio, Freeway, Evervictory, ADAYO, Soling, Desay ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Car GPS is a space-based navigation system that installed on the vehicle to provide location and time information. At present, most car GPS products have positioning and navigation functions. GPS enables automatic vehicle location and in-vehicle navigation systems that are widely used throughout the world today. By combining GPS position technology with systems that can display geographic information or with systems that can automatically transmit data to display screens or computers, a new dimension in surface transportation is realized.

The global sales of the Car GPS in 2015 reach over 6029.2 (10 K Unit); the gross margin is around 29.66% during the last five years.

At present, there are mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 69% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Bosch, Denso, Pioneer, Alpine and Aisin.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Car GPS market will be a market of fierce competition.

The global Car GPS market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Car GPS market:

Bosch, Denso, Pioneer, Alpine, Aisin, TomTom, Kenwood, Sony, Clarion, Garmin, Panasonic, Hangsheng, Coagent, Kaiyue Group, Skypine, Roadrover, FlyAudio, Freeway, Evervictory, ADAYO, Soling, Desay

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Positioning System

Navigation System

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Car GPS Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Contents

1 Car GPS Market Overview

1.1 Car GPS Product Overview

1.2 Car GPS Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Positioning System

1.2.2 Navigation System

1.3 Global Car GPS Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Car GPS Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Car GPS Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Car GPS Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Car GPS Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Car GPS Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Car GPS Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Car GPS Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Car GPS Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Car GPS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Car GPS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Car GPS Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Car GPS Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Car GPS Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Bosch

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Bosch Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Denso

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Denso Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Pioneer

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Pioneer Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Alpine

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Alpine Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Aisin

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Aisin Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 TomTom

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 TomTom Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Kenwood

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Kenwood Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Sony

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Sony Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Clarion

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Clarion Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Garmin

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Car GPS Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Garmin Car GPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Panasonic

3.12 Hangsheng

3.13 Coagent

3.14 Kaiyue Group

3.15 Skypine

3.16 Roadrover

3.17 FlyAudio

3.18 Freeway

3.19 Evervictory

3.20 ADAYO

3.21 Soling

3.22 Desay

4 Car GPS Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

