Capsule Endoscopy Market 2020-2026 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group

Global capsule endoscopy treatment market is expected to grow with 11.95% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Growing expansions in the field of technologies for diagnosing the digestive disorder is acting as an opportunity for this market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global capsule endoscopy treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group, , INTROMEDIC, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, RF Co.,Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Check-Cap, Accu-Read, INC., Interscope Inc, among others.

Market Definition: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Capsule endoscopy is a technology used for the detection of digestive disorders. It is performed to detect Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, gastrointestinal tumors, bleeding among others. The components of capsule endoscopes include a camera, a transmitter and a light source. The capsule offers real-time data to expedite the diagnosis process which leads to earlier treatment and sooner retrieval in the gastrointestinal complications. The easy assessment in the internal organ and precise data boosts the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Product

Small Bowel Capsule

Colon Capsule

Esophageal Capsule

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Component

Camera Capsule

Workstation

Data Recorder

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Type

Wireless Capsule Endoscopy

Receiver Capsule Endoscopy

Others

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Application

Intestine Disease

Crohn’s Disease

Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Tumours

Others

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Capsule Endoscopy Market:

In March 2016, Medtronic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for, PillCam COLON 2 capsule, a compact sized edible capsule endoscope, which provides the detailed visualization of the colon for the assessment of polyps in patients. The product will offer the early diagnosis and better treatment of chronic gastrointestinal diseases and cancers

In May 2014, Olympus launched ENDOCAPSULE 10, a minimally invasive advanced system for small bowel capsule endoscopy procedures. The product offers detailed images of the small intestine with enhanced efficiency. It also supports patient comfort with enhanced quality of care at low cost. This product launch will enhance the product portfolio of the company.

Capsule Endoscopy Market Drivers:

Prevailing aging population and increasing cases of digestive disorder will drive the market growth

Growing cases of peptic ulcer, colon cancer and crohn’s disease is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising screening and diagnostic technologies will also enhance the demand of this market in the forecast period

It is a minimally invasive procedure for detecting the digestive disorder along with faster and easier detection; this is another factor driving the market growth

Capsule Endoscopy Market Restraints:

High cost of the technologies is one of the factor restricting the growth of this market

Lack of skilled professional will also impede the market growth in the forecast period

Capsule Endoscopy Market : Competitive Analysis

Global Capsule Endoscopy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capsule endoscopy treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Capsule Endoscopy Capsule Endoscopy Market :-

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast of Capsule Endoscopy market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Capsule Endoscopy market.

