Capital Program Management Software Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Key Strategies, Demand, Size, Share and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2025

Capital Program Management Software Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing growth of construction industry, rising infrastructure activities and growing adoption of IoT are some factors driving the market growth.

Global Capital Program Management Software Market is valued at USD 1106.49 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1827.06 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 8.74% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Capital Program Management Software Market Report–

Capital program management software refers capital planners, directors of design and construction, and project manager’s at large organizations to plan and manage the construction of new facilities as well as facility renovations. It helps managers with capital planning, budgeting and funding, bidding and procurement, tracking project costs, scheduling, project documentation and much more. Number of software companies provides their leading solution to some of the largest colleges and universities, cities and counties, and government. Capital program management software provides real estate and property management, space management, operations and maintenance, capital planning and project management, energy management, facility management software.

Global capital program management software market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional & country level. Based on type, global capital program management software market is classified as cloud-based and on-premises. Based upon application, global capital program management software market is classified into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The regions covered in this capital program management software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Capital Program Management Software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global capital program management software market report covers prominent players like Procore, Contractor Foreman, PlanGrid, Raken, PASKR, Viewpoint, PM Vitals, CMIC Group, Traqspera, PMWeb, e-Builder, Trimble Inc., Oracle, and among others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing growth of construction industry in emerging economies is driving the growth of global capital program management software market. For instance, in 2017, UK construction industry contributed EUR 113 billion to the economy with 6% of total economy. From 2013, the growth of the construction sector is increasing each year. Additionally, for the management of construction of the infrastructure like buildings and roads capital program management software is used and due to this the growth of this software market is expected to increase over forecast period.

Regional Analysis –

North America accounted for the largest market share due to increasing transportation and utilities, energy and building construction making them most emerging economies in the world. There are around USD 18 trillion U.S. economy is dependent on a large network of infrastructure right from the roads, bridges to railways. Thereby, several North American construction companies are widely adopted the capital program management software to be able to view the overall construction management on job site or in remote locations. Additionally, presence of large IT infrastructure base in North America is providing well designed, highly efficient solutions mainly to the construction businesses that help them to increase the productivity as well as efficiency in their projects. Asia pacific is attributed to the significant growth during the forecast period. Investment in project management by organizations and adoption of this software in small and large size enterprises drives the growth of the capital program management software market in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

