Cannula Market Size 2019, Share, Growth, Challenges, Share, Development, Business Opportunities, Top Players and Global Forecast to 2025

Cannula Market 2019 By Product (Cardiac Cannulas, Vascular Cannulas, Nasal Cannulas, Arthoscopy Cannulas, Dermatology Cannulas, Others), By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Oxygen Therapy, General Surgery, Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Others), By Material (Plastic, Metal, Silicone), By End Users(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Forecast To 2025

Cannulas market is predicted to develop with the max speed over the coming period owing to high employment in the oxygen therapies for regular supply of oxygen in elderly people and to respiration disorder patients and their non-irritant nature of substance.

The Global Cannula Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Cannula market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The global Cannula market was valued at xx million US$ in 2019 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Key Players in the Cannula Market Report

The major players included in the global cannula market forecast are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, ISPG Inc., Harsoria Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Denex International, ILIFE MEDICAL DEVICES PRIVATE LIMITED (INDIA), BD and others.

Cannula is a supple hollow tube with a sharp and retractable inner core that is inserted into an artery or a vein or in other body cavities of a person for the delivery or elimination of fluids for medical investigational procedures or treatment such as obtaining blood samples or infusing medication. Major factors for the rising requirement of medical cannulas are lowering the duration of processes with their employment and quicker recovery times of people.

Medical cannulas which are present in the global market are made by employing metal, plastic, and silicon. Silicon cannulas market is predicted to develop with the max speed over the coming period owing to high employment in the oxygen therapies for regular supply of oxygen in elderly people and to respiration disorder patients and their non-irritant nature of substance. Moreover, silicon cannulas are more flexible and soft in nature due to which its application is comfortable and manageable for the patients as well as doctors.

The global cannula market has been divided into material, product, end user, and application. The market, by product, has been divided into arthroscopy cannulas nasal cannulas, cardiac cannulas, dermatology cannulas, vascular cannulas, and others. The market, based on material, has been divided into silicone, plastic (PVC), and metal (stainless steel). The market, based on application, has been divided into orthopaedic surgery oxygen therapy, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic/plastic surgery, general surgery, and others.

Cannula Key Market Segments:

By Product

Cardiac Cannulas

Vascular Cannulas

Nasal Cannulas

Arthoscopy Cannulas

Dermatology Cannulas

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oxygen Therapy

General Surgery

Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery&

Others

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Silicone

By End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Increasing Government And Corporate Funding In R&D Field Is One Of The Major Factors For The Lucrative Development Of Global Medical Cannula Market

The major factors for the lucrative development of global medical cannula market are increasing government and corporate funding in R&D field, enhancement in health facilities, increasing number of patients undergoing various surgical procedures, growing requirement for minimally invasive surgery procedures, rise in pool of surgeries in the geriatric population, and increasing change in lifestyle related diseases such as obesity. Launch of modern tech by market rivals such as single use cannulas which are being employed for surgical use by the health care professionals is one more factor powering the development of medical cannula market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The America Is Predicted To Lead The Global Cannula Market Due To Increasing Healthcare Expenditure And Increase In Number Of Surgeries

Regionally, the America is predicted to lead the global cannula market due to increasing healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increase in number of surgeries. Europe is predicted to have the second biggest place in the global cannula market. The market development in this area is credited to the government support and enhancing healthcare associated R&D activities.

The Asia Pacific cannula market has nations such as Australia Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific area is predicted to be quickest developing area due to the rising requirement for minimally invasive operations and increasing healthcare investment. As per World Bank Group, India invested 3.89% of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) on health.

