Canned Food Market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, Manufactures, Regions, market size and Forecast up to 2026 Del Monte Foods, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Campbell Soup Company, JBS, CHB Group

Canned foods are the food products that are preserved by sterilizing and sealing them in airtight containers. Canning of food products is done to extend their shelf life, coupled with high quality and high nutritional value. The global canned food market was valued at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Del Monte Foods, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Campbell Soup Company, JBS, CHB Group, AYAM, Danish Crown, and Bolton Group.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By Product

o Canned meat & seafood

o Canned fruit & vegetables

o Canned ready meals

o Others

• By Distribution channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience stores

o E-commerce

o Others

• By Type

o Organic

o Conventional

Canned Food Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

